Weiss, Raymond John

In March 1973, Ray moved his family to Beaver Dam to begin working at Northern Hatcheries, Inc., where he sold baby chicks to egg farms across the Midwest. He became a well-respected salesman in the Poultry Industry, where he built many long-lasting professional and personal relationships. Ray was passionate about his career and would often share that it felt like he never worked a day in his life. His passion for the business prompted him to purchase his own chicken farm, affectionately called Phoebe's Feathers. Later, Ray would partner with his son, John, to create a free-range egg farm. His entrepreneurial spirit led to him running multiple successful businesses in his later years.

Ray was always a farmer at heart. He loved his family and country life. In October 1983, Ray and Phoebe, along with their seven children, moved onto the family farm in Beaver Dam, Wis., fulfilling his boyhood dream. The years that followed were filled with fun and misadventures – chasing runaway cows, riding horses, naming kittens, and playing in the haymow. The farm was a beautiful backdrop, where the family grew up and made lasting memories.

Ray was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. The Brewers, Badgers, and Packers gave him thrills and frustrations. This passion fueled him and bonded generations of his family.