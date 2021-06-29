Welch, Lawrence A. "Larry"

PLATTEVILLE—Lawrence A. “Larry” Welch, 82, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Edenbrook of Platteville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. Rose Catholic Church, Cuba City, WI. Larry’s son, CH Jason Hesseling will officiate. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Kieler, at a later date. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the mass on Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Lawrence A. “Larry” Welch Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com .

Larry was born in Baraboo, WI, on December 19, 1938, the son of Lloyd and Esther (Schellenberger) Welch. Larry graduated from Baraboo High School in 1957 and later attended the University of Wisconsin – Platteville, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree. Larry served in the United States Navy Reserves. He worked as a stock broker for several years before going to work at Anchor Bank, Platteville, where he was a loan officer until retiring after 27 years. On October 15, 1993 he was united in marriage to Mary Lu Hesseling at the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Larry was an avid sports fan, his favorite teams being the Cubs, Packers, and Badgers; he loved to fly the W for the Cubs! He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and cooking; he was a great cook. Larry was very knowledgeable about all things history and geography, as well as, finance, always keeping an eye on the stock market. Most of all, Larry was a kind, generous man who was always a joy to be around and you could count on him to have a story to tell.