Welch, Michael M.

BARABOO—Michael M. Welch, age 78, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. He was born to Allen A. and Ruth I. (Frazer) Welch on March 4, 1943.

Michael spent his early years in Baraboo and loved spending time at Devil’s Lake until he was called by God to become an ordained Catholic priest. He was educated at Marquette University among other missionaries and seminaries. After working for St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York, Michael came back to Baraboo to help his mother run her clothing store.

Michael then chose to pursue his passion and love of writing. He wrote novels for the rest of his life and enjoyed playing chess, cribbage and monopoly. Michael always enjoyed going for a drive around Devil’s Lake. The last 40 plus years of his life he spent actively helping his brothers and sisters in the fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; his aunt, Maude; as well as many friends. He is survived by many friends around the globe.

A prayer service will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at BALDWIN FUNERAL SERVICES, 520 East St., Baraboo, with Fater Luke Powers presiding. Visitation will held from 1 p.m. until time of service.