Welch, Ronald, Sr.

FOX LAKE - Ronald J. Welch Sr., age 73, of Fox Lake, passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

Ron was born in Beaver Dam on June 14, 1947, the son of James and Helen (Frank) Welch. He was united in marriage to Laura Thompson Alexander on June 19, 1980, in Dubuque, Iowa. Ron was a dairy farmer for most of his life, having a great love for all animals. After selling the dairy cows, he worked for C.C. Linck as a truck operator and stone crusher mechanic. He then worked for Fisher Ag Supply, installing and repairing milk coolers and dairy equipment. He eventually retired from Cliff's Dairy Inc.

Ron was always dedicated to his work, but loved fishing, hunting in his earlier years, and playing card games (Ronnie wins!). He bowled for a number of years on the Beaver Dam Senior Bowling League and enjoyed many trips with his nephew, John, to his cabin in Three Lakes over the years. He was a member of Crosswalk Community Church in Beaver Dam, where he served as an elder. Ron could cobble together and fix just about anything, but he will be best remembered as a great storyteller.