Welles, Glenn E.

LEBANON - Glenn E. Welles, 75, of the town of Lebanon, died on Sept. 1, 2020, following a long illness. Glenn was the only child of William and Malinda (Tietz) Welles. He was born on Nov. 6, 1944, and grew up on the Welles family farm, which had been established by his great-grandfather in the mid-1800s. The farm and its location along the Rock River set the foundation for Glenn's lifelong commitment to ethical land stewardship and the conservation of natural areas.

After graduating from Watertown High School in 1962, Glenn attended University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and received a bachelor of science degree in natural resource management in 1966. He served in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of sergeant, before receiving training as a conservation warden and subsequently working as a naturalist at Riveredge Nature Center in Newburg. Glenn married Mary Marquart on Dec. 18, 1976. A few years later, the couple made their home at the Welles farm, where they raised their daughter, Melanie. Glenn began his career in law enforcement as a traffic officer with the Dodge County Traffic Police in 1980. A year later, the organization merged with the Dodge County Sheriff's Department. Although his job as a deputy could sometimes be extremely difficult, he maintained a calm and steady dedication to serve and protect. At the time of his retirement in 2006, Glenn was a captain in the Sheriff's Department and the commander of the Patrol Division, widely respected by his colleagues and the community.