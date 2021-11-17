Wellnitz, Shirley L.

BEAVER DAM - Shirley L. Wellnitz, age 77, died on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Beaver Dam Health Center. She was born on Feb. 17, 1944, to Boyd and Frances McIntosh in Menomonee Falls. She was married to Thomas Wellnitz in 1990 in Fall River. She was a great bartender who owned and operated J.R.'s Bar and E-Z Axis in Fall River for 30 years. She also worked as a custodian for the Fall River School District. Shirley enjoyed playing darts and listening to Elvis Presley.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas of Beaver Dam; her children, Mary Matuszeske of Fall River, Bobby (Amy) Stoll of Edgerton, Lisa Stoll, and Rick (Barb) Stoll of Reeseville; step-children, Doris Williams, Loren (Christine) Wellnitz of Delavan, Shane Wellnitz of Beaver Dam, John (Lori) Wellnitz of Juneau, and Charity Cruz of Burnett; grandchildren, Corin (Mark) Oiler of Columbus, Joshua Selje of Columbus, Michael Matuszeske of Fall River, Jacob Matuszeske of Fall River, Skyler (Shawna) Stoll of Sun Prairie, Saege Stoll of Reeseville, Mitchell Stoll of Edgerton, Jaelin Stoll of Edgerton, Samantha (Jason) Roecker of Beaver Dam, Kaitlyn Wellnitz of Juneau and Alyssa Wellnitz of Juneau; many great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda (Jack) Brandt of Menomonee Falls; other relatives; friends; and her furry companion, Sassy. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Renee Deck; and two brothers, Toby McIntosh and Butch McIntosh.

Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Jensen Funeral & Cremation, Columbus. A private family service will be held. Interment will be in the Fall River Cemetery, Fall River. Please share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation Columbus (920) 623-5850