Wells, Dorothy L.

UNION CENTER - Dorothy L. Wells, age 92 years, of Union Center, Wis., passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse.

Dorothy was born on Dec. 5, 1928, to Leon and Eva (Brooks) Taylor. She was united in marriage to Arnold Wells in November of 1949, who preceded her in death on July 6, 1974. Dorothy also cherished her later years with the late James Raffety.

From serving as the heart of the family farm to operating an upholstery business for many years in Union Center, Dorothy left a legacy built on hard work and sacrifice. Her efforts impacted local hospitals, farmers, restaurants and classic car enthusiasts. She also shared her love with food such as potato salad, homemade noodles and bean soup. She enjoyed dancing, birds, polka music, dogs and playing cards.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Douglas (Bridget) Wells of Mauston and Dean (Scarlett) Wells of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Lisa (Kurt) Reed, Jennifer (David) Randall, Christopher (Sara) Wells, Andrea (Mark) Buelow, and Marc Wells; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Reed, Carson Reed, Madisyn Reed, Connor Randall, Reagan Randall, Hudson Randall, Ruckson Wells, Remington Wells, Rocklan Wells, Leighton Buelow, Dakota Wells and Josie Wells; and great-great-grandchildren, Finnegan Biebel and Emerson Biebel.

A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held on Friday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Elroy, with the Rev. Alan Tripp officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, rural Mauston. Friends may visit the PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Elroy on Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. For online information, go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.