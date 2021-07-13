Wells, Gerald E. "Jerry"

POYNETTE – Gerald E. "Jerry" Wells, age 80, passed away with his wife, Betty, by his side on Feb. 25, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

A celebration of Jerry's life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, at the OWL'S NEST in Poynette.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.