Wells, Gerald E. "Jerry"

POYNETTE – Gerald E. "Jerry" Wells, age 80, passed away with his wife, Betty, by his side, on Feb. 25, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Jerry was born to John and Doris (Anderson) Wells on Nov. 26, 1940. One of nine children, he grew up, graduated, married, worked, and raised his family in Poynette, Wis.

Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Betty Zink, on Aug. 31, 1963, and had three children: Susan Hall of Fort Atkinson, Wis., William Wells of Collierville, Tenn., and James Wells of Lodi, Wis.

He had a dedicated career with Research Products Corporation for nearly 39 years, most of which were as the plant manager in Poynette. He was also an active member of the Poynette Chamber of Commerce and the Optimist Club.

Jerry enjoyed so many things: golfing (he and Betty were members of Lake Wisconsin Country Club for many years), horseshoes, bowling, fishing, hunting, and sports-Badgers, Packers, Bucks, and Brewers. He loved traveling to see family and friends, and he enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities.