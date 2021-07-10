Welsch, Judith J. "Judi" (Wahlen)

BEAVER DAM - Judith J. "Judi" (nee Wahlen) Welsch, age 83, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Remembrance Home in Beaver Dam, with her daughter, Lisa, and son, Mark, by her side.

Judi was born on June 5, 1937, the daughter of Theodore Wahlen Sr., and Inez (Steiner) Wahlen, in Beaver Dam. She attended St. Peter's Catholic School and the Beaver Dam School District, graduating in 1955 with honors. Judi was involved in many activities, including four years of cheerleading, and was the homecoming queen in 1953. On Jan. 5, 1957, Judi was united in marriage to her husband, James "Jim" Welsch. She became a wonderful wife and mother, and they were blessed with four children. She worked for Dr. Tom Knowlton and was employed at Kraft Foods in Beaver Dam, retiring after 33 years.