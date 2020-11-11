Welsch, Judith J.

BEAVER DAM - Judith J. "Judi" Welsch, age 83, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Remembrance Home in Beaver Dam with her daughter, Lisa, and son, Mark, by her side.

Judi was born on June 5, 1937, the daughter of Theodore Wahlen Sr., and Inez (Steiner) Wahlen in Beaver Dam. She attended St. Peter's Catholic School and the Beaver Dam School District, graduating in 1955 with honors. Judi was involved in many activities, including four years of cheerleading, and was the Homecoming Queen in 1953. On Jan. 5, 1957, Judi was united in marriage to her husband, James "Jim" Welsch. She became a wonderful wife and mother, and they were blessed with four children. She was employed at Kraft Foods in Beaver Dam for many years.

Judi was devoted to her family; she was a Girl Scout leader and attended many sporting and other events in which her family was involved. A true friend, Judi was always kind and generous, providing help whenever it was needed. She was hard working and a very good cook, with many different specialties. Judi enjoyed hosting family celebrations, playing cards, spending time at Lake Puckaway, and helping with class reunions, where she was always a historian. She was a lifetime member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish (formerly St. Peter's Catholic Church).