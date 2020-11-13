Welsch, Judith (nee Wahlen)

BEAVER DAM - Judith J. "Judi" (nee Wahlen) Welsch, age 83, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Remembrance Home in Beaver Dam with her daughter, Lisa, and son, Mark, by her side.
Judi was born on June 5, 1937, the daughter of Theodore Wahlen Sr. and Inez (Steiner) Wahlen, in Beaver Dam. She attended St. Peter's Catholic School and the Beaver Dam School District, graduating in 1955 with honors. Judi was involved in many activities, including four years of cheerleading, and was the Homecoming Queen in 1953. On Jan. 5, 1957, Judi was united in marriage to her husband, James "Jim" Welsch. She became a wonderful wife and mother, and they were blessed with four children. She worked for Dr. Tom Knowlton and was employed at Kraft Foods in Beaver Dam, retiring after 33 years.
Judi was devoted to her family; she was a Girl Scout leader and attended many sporting and other events in which her family was involved. A true friend, Judi was always kind and generous, providing help whenever it was needed. She was hard working and a very good cook, with many different specialties. Judi enjoyed hosting family celebrations, playing cards, spending time at Lake Puckaway, and helping with class reunions, where she was always a historian. She also loved music, reading, traveling with Carol's Tours, Jeff Gordon and NASCAR races, and traveling to Portland, Ore., and Alaska by her daughters. She was a lifetime member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish (formerly St. Peter's Catholic Church).
Judi is survived by her children, Linda Pieper of Wasilla, Alaska, Lisa (Dave Wuesthoff) Scholz of Beaver Dam, Mark (Becky) Welsch of Beaver Dam, and Maureen (Robert) Zehren of Portland, Ore.; siblings, Gloria (Ken) Waddell of Beaver Dam and Peter (Margaret) Wahlen of Sturgeon Bay; grandchildren, Brody (Krissy) Scholz, Brice Scholz, Brad (Amanda) Welsch, Garret Welsch, and Oskar Zehren; great-grandchildren, Everly and Levi Scholz, and Cade, Trae, and Kaelie Welsch; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Lee (Judy) Welsch, Bob (Susie) Welsch, Nancy Welsch, and JoAnne Gehrke, all of Beaver Dam. She is further survived by many, many friends, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim, in 2005; brother, Ted Wahlen Jr.; son-in-law, Jeff Pieper; in-laws; aunts and uncles; cousins; and other relatives.
A Celebration of Life for Judi will be held at a later date. A video tribute for Judi will be published on www.cstonefs.com.
The family is grateful to the Remembrance Home staff for their compassionate care of Judi for the past five and a half years, and also the hospice organization recently.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
