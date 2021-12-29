Wendlandt, Ada

Ada was born on June 29, 1934, in Joliet, Ill., daughter of Harry and Lucy (Shinn) Weinberger. She was united in marriage to Donald Wendlandt on May 23, 1954, in Fall River, Wis. In her earlier years she enjoyed date nights once a week and traveling with her husband, Don. Ada spent many years helping her husband on the family farm. The family farm was always open to family, friends, and foreign students. She enjoyed the family's participation in the foreign student agriculture program, hosting students from 13 countries. Ada loved traveling to their homes for weddings and celebrations. She loved to decorate for the holidays, family picnics and spending time with the family. Ada was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, canning and baking. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Randolph.