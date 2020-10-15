Wendler, Robert Allyn "Bob"

Robert was born on May 6, 1946, son of Alfred and Evelyn (Buck) Wendler. He grew up in the Milwaukee area and at his parents resort in St. Germain. He was a graduate of Rufus King High School. Following high school Bob completed his apprenticeship degree at Jack White Ford to become an auto mechanic. He was united in marriage to Barbara Schultz on Nov. 2, 1968, in Milwaukee, Wis. In 1974, Bob purchased a farm and moved his family to the Randolph area. He spent most of his free time farming, hunting and fishing. He was employed with Miller Ford in Beaver Dam until 1990. Bob worked as head of maintenance and grounds at the Randolph School District from 1990 until retiring in 2008. He was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Randolph, Wis.