WAUPUN - Steve Wendt, 64, passed away peacefully and entered his Heavenly home on Feb. 27, 2021.

Steve was born in New London, Wis., on Aug. 28, 1956, to Wallace and Jane Wendt. Steve was the youngest of six and had two brothers and three sisters that he loved dearly. Steve is survived by his wife of 21 years, Loni of Waupun; son, Aaron (Abigail) Wendt of Tulsa; daughter, Sarah (Caleb) Zavatchin of Oostburg and their six children, Jamison "JJ," Westin, Taya, Mya, Elijah, and Mary; two stepsons, Josh (Brooke) Hanson of Eau Claire, and Matt (Anna Yeo) Hanson of New York; five brothers and sisters, Carol (Fred) Schulze, Jim (Jeanne) Wendt, Gary (Claire) Wendt, Vera Weathers, and Donna Michalkiewicz; two brothers-in-law, Rick (Marybeth) Sandvig and Dean (Karen) Sandvig; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Jane Wendt; wife, Carol; and stepdaughter, Melissa Hanson.

Though his time on earth was short, Steve made a large impact on everyone, lived a full life and will be greatly missed. "The Lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold." – Psalm 18:2.

Private family services will be held. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 6 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun. Please follow current COVID-19 guidelines with mask wearing and social distancing. Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please check our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for the virtual service, further information, and to send condolences.