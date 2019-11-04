Wendy Frey, age 43, of Oshkosh, died unexpectedly from complications of Lupus on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
A memorial gathering will be held at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home on Friday beginning at 1:30 p.m.
The former Wendy Ellen Cowen was born on June 9, 1976 in Racine, Wis., the daughter of Michael Cowen and Beverly (nee: Harvey) Cowen. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1994. On June 13, 1998, she was united in marriage with Walter W. Frey in Beaver Dam. Wendy loved children and was an advocate for those with special needs. She was the administrator of the Facebook page Blessing for Babies and she made stockings for needy families around Christmas – helping 468 children last year alone. She especially loved her own children and loved being a wife and mother.
Survivors include her husband, Walter Frey of Oshkosh; three children, Erick of NY, Devin, and Taylor, both at home; her mother, Beverly Cowen of Juneau; her father, Michael Cowen (Judy Bickel) of Watertown; four brothers and sisters, Jennifer (John) Stanton of Beaver Dam, John Cowen of Beaver Dam, Emily (Joseph) Lehmann of Beaver Dam, and Kelsey Cowen of Waupun; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Wendy was preceded in death by her grandparents; and her niece, Lylah Grace Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. www.KoepsellFH.com.
