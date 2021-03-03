Weninger, Rose Marie "Rosie" (Blank)

Rosie was born on Nov. 17, 1935, to the late Roman and Theresa (nee Beine) Blank in Allenton. She grew up on the family farm. On Oct. 1, 1955, she was united in marriage to Myron Weninger at the Allenton Catholic Church. Together, they farmed until 1994. She loved knitting, crocheting, traveling, and putting puzzles together. Rosie also enjoyed spending time at her place up north, watching and feeding the birds. She was a member of the St. Ann's Sodality of St. Theresa's and the Dodge County Homemakers. Family was the most important thing to her. She enjoyed spending time with her children and all of her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.