Wenskus, Janet R.

MAUSTON - Janet R. Wenskus, age 73 of Mauston, Wis. died on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis. Janet was the daughter of William H. and Ida (Treland) Ladwig and was born on November 15, 1946. Janet was born and raised in Milwaukee and graduated from Bayview High School. She was united in marriage to John Wenskus on July 2, 1966. They moved to Waukesha in 1978 and then moved to Mauston in 1991.
Janet enjoyed listening to classic rock, and the Beatles. She especially had a love for horses and cats.
Janet is survived by her son John Wenskus of Mauston, a sister Judith (Ron) Dallmann and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother John Ladwig.
No services are being planned at this time. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com
