Wenta, George Stanley

FINLEY - George Stanley Wenta, 85, passed away on Sept. 14, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with heart disease. George was born on Sept. 9, 1935, in Crivitz, to Stanley and Christine (Heisel) Wenta. He attended Wauwatosa East High School and later was drafted into the U.S. Army, becoming a member of the elite 19th Infantry Rock of Chickamauga competitive shooting team. He earned an expert badge for marksmanship and put this skill to good use later in life when he became renowned for so many successful hunting outings using iron sights. After service, he made a trip to Plainview, Minn., to visit his Army buddy, Frank Ellinghuysen. Frank introduced him to Kathryn (Kay) Nunamaker. Their romance began immediately, and they were married in 1961 in Plainview, Minn. George was a machinist at Evinrude Motors for 30 years. He was fortunate to retire early so that he and Kay could move to their home up north and enjoy another 27 happy years together.

More than anything else, George loved the company of his wife, children and grandchildren. Every morning he was ready for a good cribbage game with Kay or any of their many visitors. George lived a very active life and loved spending time in the outdoors, especially with his family. He instilled his love of fishing, hunting, camping and gardening in all his children. He loved deer camp with his family and friends, and hunting stories told around the campfire became fond memories for all.