Wentland, Richard "Dick" Louis

MADISON—Richard “Dick” Louis Wentland, age 87, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. He was born on July 10, 1934, to Louis and Estelle (Konicki) Wentland in Milwaukee, Wis. Dick was a student at UW-Madison when he met Doreen (Pfuehler), his future wife and partner of 65 years. Upon their graduations, Dick returned to Portage with Doreen and his growing family.
At an early age Dick moved to the house on Franklin Street in Portage and lived there until their move to Madison in 2015, spending 70 years in the same house. Dicks career included owning a hardware store in Portage, and working for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, retiring at age 62.
Dick proudly served his country in the Army and a highlight of his life was participating in the Badger Honor Flight. In the Army he learned of his love for travel, which continued the rest of his life.
Dick and Doreen traveled to all 50 states, his favorite being Alaska, in which they visited three times. They also enjoyed traveling outside the United States to places like Italy, China, Ireland, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, enjoyed three cruises with dear friends and an emotional visit to the beaches of Normandy.
In his free time, Dick had many joys. His love of opera and classical music began in his youth enjoying Saturday afternoon at the Met broadcasts. He had a passion for photography and collecting cameras. His vision extended into woodworking, where he created many special furniture pieces and remodeling the house in Portage.
Dick was a creative chef who enjoyed entertaining and hosting. He enjoyed gardening, nurturing 100s of plants each spring. And fall football including cheering on the UW Badgers and Green Bay Packers towards victory.
Dick is survived by his wife; four children, William (Lisa) Wentland, Julie Wentland, Cyndi Wentland (Brad Babler), Elizabeth Wentland; three grandchildren, Andrew Wentland, Grant Knudtson, Lily Jiangxi Wentland; his brother-in-law, Stuart Poel and family, and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Arlene (Wentland) Poel.
A Celebration of Dick’s Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Friday at the Funeral Home. Interment will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Portage.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Badger Honor Flight.
