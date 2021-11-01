Wentland, Richard "Dick" Louis

MADISON—Richard “Dick” Louis Wentland, age 87, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. He was born on July 10, 1934, to Louis and Estelle (Konicki) Wentland in Milwaukee, Wis. Dick was a student at UW-Madison when he met Doreen (Pfuehler), his future wife and partner of 65 years. Upon their graduations, Dick returned to Portage with Doreen and his growing family.

At an early age Dick moved to the house on Franklin Street in Portage and lived there until their move to Madison in 2015, spending 70 years in the same house. Dicks career included owning a hardware store in Portage, and working for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, retiring at age 62.

Dick proudly served his country in the Army and a highlight of his life was participating in the Badger Honor Flight. In the Army he learned of his love for travel, which continued the rest of his life.

Dick and Doreen traveled to all 50 states, his favorite being Alaska, in which they visited three times. They also enjoyed traveling outside the United States to places like Italy, China, Ireland, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, enjoyed three cruises with dear friends and an emotional visit to the beaches of Normandy.