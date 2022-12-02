April 30, 1935—Nov. 30, 2022

Werner Emil Herman Steinbach, age 87, joined his Savior in Heaven on November 30, 2022.

Funeral services for Werner will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church (the River Church), in the Town of Theresa, WI with Rev. Douglas Zahner officiating. Visitation for Werner will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the River Church. Interment will follow the service at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Theresa.

Werner was born on April 30, 1935, to Arnold and Elsbeth (Keup) Steinbach in Theresa, WI. He was baptized on May 5, 1935, and later confirmed on June 5, 1949, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. On July 21, 1968, Werner married his sweetheart, Connie Mae Holle, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sylvan Grove, Kansas.

Werner was a lifelong and active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. He used the gifts and abilities that God gave him faithfully to serve as Chairman, Secretary, and Treasurer at church. He used his voice to praise God by singing as a choir member; accompanying his wife, Connie in the balcony while she played the organ. Werner worked with the committee that renovated the church basement into a fellowship hall and kitchen. When the congregation celebrated it’s 150th Anniversary in 1997, he compiled much of the early church history for the anniversary booklet.

Werner worked in area factories and enjoyed farming. He played hymns and polkas on his accordion and in his later years, listened to numerous recordings. He was pleasantly surprised to receive his official high school diploma at age 79.

Werner and Connie enjoyed travelling and experiencing new places. Together, they toured Germany three times, enjoyed lively entertainment in Branson, MO, and visited many historical sights in and around Washington, DC.

Werner will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Connie; brothers: Norbert (Cheryl) Steinbach, William (Bonnie) Steinbach, and Gordon (Jackie) Steinbach; and his sister, Marian Griepentrog. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Werner is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Don Griepentrog.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com