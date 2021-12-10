Werner, Norman Art "Jocko"

CAMBRIA - Norman Art "Jocko" Werner, age 62, of Cambria, Wis., was born into eternal life on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Norman was born on Jan. 21, 1959, in his hometown of Milwaukee, the son of Norman Gustav and Marcella (Kleine) Werner.

Norman is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Sue (née Mickschl) Werner; his children, Joshua Werner of Waupaca, Alicia (Eric) Skrenes of Stevens Point and Nathan (Desiree) Werner of Marshall; five grandchildren, Corey, Frankie, Max and Roy Skrenes and Ariel Werner; his siblings, Perry (Terry) Werner and Patsy (Karl) Loucks; his aunt, Joyce Clapham (Carl Redlin); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents.

Relatives and friends may call on the family on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the KRATZ-SMEDEMA FUNERAL HOME in Cambria. The family requests all attending to wear face masks.

A private family graveside service will be held in the Cambria Cemetery.

Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family.