Oct. 22, 1940—Dec. 18, 2022

WAUPUN—Wesley A. Greenfield, 82, of Waupun, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Waupun Christian Home.

Wesley was born October 22, 1940 in the Town of Alto, the son of Anthony and Allie (Tobak) Greenfield. Wes was a graduate of Waupun High School.

On October 7, 1960 he married Janice Koopmans in Waupun. Wes was a member of the U.S. Army. Following their marriage the couple resided in the Town of Alto all their married lives. Wes was a dairy farmer on the Greenfield Family Farm until 1995 at which time he retired.

He was an avid fisherman, bowler, and enjoyed woodworking. Wes and Janice attended many craft fairs around the state where they sold their crafted wood products. Wes was involved with the Alto Fair, Farm Bureau, and the Alto Dairy Board. Wes and Janice looked forward to going to Temple Bay Lodge in Canada every year in July with the kids and grandchildren.

Wes is survived by his three children: Beth (Kevin) Stendel, Robert (Yvonne) Greenfield, and Debra (Dana) Turnmeyer; four grandchildren: Deanna Stendel, Jennifer Greenfield, Zachary Turnmeyer (Chris Wood), and Andrew Turnmeyer (fiance Baylie Ullmark); four great-grandchildren: Bodi Lee Louis Turnmeyer, Gracie Gadau, and Taylor and Dean DaMask; three brothers: Glen (Sandy) Greenfield, Dennis (Mary) Greenfield, and Jim (Jane) Greenfield; a sister, Betty (Bill) Pausma: and many nieces and nephews.

Wes was preceded in death by his wife, Janice in 2013; a brother and sister-in-law, Alton and Audrey Greenfield; sisters-in-law: Judy Greenfield, Bev Buentello, and Marilyn Gorsuch; brother-in-law, Gerry Nickerson; and nephews: Steve Greenfield, Doug Greenfield, Steve Stadler, and Russell Koopmans.

Funeral services for Wesley A. Greenfield will be held Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday at the funeral home :00-7:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.

