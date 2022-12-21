 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wesley A. Greenfield

  • 0

EMERGENCY CHANGE OF SERVICE DATE AND TIME!

Funeral services for Wesley A. Greenfield will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Pastor Doug Shotsky officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. American Legion Post 210 of Waupun will perform military honors.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.

