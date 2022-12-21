Funeral services for Wesley A. Greenfield will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Pastor Doug Shotsky officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. American Legion Post 210 of Waupun will perform military honors.