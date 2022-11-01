July 25, 1936—Oct. 29, 2022

DALTON—Wesley Charles Knight, 86, of Dalton went home to be with the Lord peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home October 29, 2022. Wesley was born in Markesan, WI July 25, 1936 to Harold and Helen (Craigen) Knight.

He graduated from Markesan High School in 1954. He attended UW Madison, Moody Bible Institute, and served 2 1/2 years in the United States Army.

He was a full-time beekeeper, owning and operating Knight Apiaries from 1965 to 2021, and worked as a rural mail carrier for Dalton and Cambria.

He met the love of his life, Mary Jane Powell, and they married on September 22, 1973. He enjoyed hunting, trout fishing, and spending time with his family. He loved his grandchildren dearly and taught them about God’s creation.

His faith in his Lord Jesus Christ was paramount to him. He faithfully served as Deacon, Elder, Chairman of the Board, worship leader, and Sunday school teacher over his years of membership at Dalton Bible Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Mary; children: Heidi (Cory) Campbell, Joel (Christi) Knight, Rachel (Tony) Roberts, and Carrie (Jesse) Knopp; eight grandchildren: Cullen, Alyssa, Sarah, Nathan, Serena, Olivia, Lily, and Sofia; and sister, Nadine Rice. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Curtis, Mari, Kenneth, and David, and granddaughter McKenna Jane Knopp.

Funeral service with full military honors will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Dalton Bible Church with Rev. George Noll officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at Dalton Bible Church. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.