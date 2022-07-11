March 1, 1926—July 7, 2022

COLUMBUS—Wesley W. “Wes” Karow, age 96, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. He was born on March 1, 1926, in the Town of York, Dane Co., WI, to Walter and Myrtle (Koehler) Karow. Wes was married to Gloria Austin on June 17, 1950, at the Columbus United Methodist Church and together raised three sons. He was employed at Chisholm Ryder then FMC in Columbus as a machinist for many years. Wes was an active member of the Columbus United Methodist Church where he served in many ways including the long-standing custodian, trustee and many other committees throughout the years.

Wes had a wry sense of humor, was a hickory nut and wild seed picker, and a baker. He mowed his own lawn and shoveled snow at age 96. Wes was an avid reader and had opinions on politics and many other subjects. He was a proud father, grandfather, great-grandfather and loving husband. Wes enjoyed teasing family and friends. He will be missed.

Wes is survived by his three sons: Steven (Dorothy) Karow of Fond du Lac, Russell (Marla) Karow of Corvallis, OR , and Dale Karow of Fort Atkinson; five grandchildren: Tonia Moon, Timothy (Amy) Karow, Scott (June) Karow, Sarah (Adam) Mattison, Evan (Kate) Karow; nine great-grandchildren: Hunter, Dante, Beccalyn, Aleah, Patrick, Xander, Karina, Kellen, Harrison; sister, Arleta (Bob) Hopkins of Beach Park, IL; brothers: Orville Karow of Columbus and Ronald Karow of Fall River; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gloria in 2019; two sisters-in-law: Beverly Karow and Shirley Karow; a daughter-in-law, Kim Karow.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at COLUMBUS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Rev. Liz Alexander will officiate. Inurnment will be in Okeeg Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Columbus United Methodist Church or the Karow Family Endowment for Native Habitat Research at the University of Wisconsin Foundation.

We encourage you to share your online condolences with Wes’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus 920-623-5850