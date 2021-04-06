West, Barbara Allen

WISCONSIN DELLS - Barbara Allen West, age 82, of Wisconsin Dells, passed peacefully on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Our House in Portage, Wis.

The combined celebration of life memorial gathering for Barbara West and Betty Proeber will be held on Saturday, April 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at TRAPPERS TURN in Wisconsin Dells.

Born Barbara Allen Michael on March 13, 1939, in Lima, Ohio, Barb was the first of three children for RD and Katherine Michael. RD's job allowed the family to travel and relocate to various cities around the U.S., and for a short time they even resided in Cuba. Once Barb reached high school, the family decided to settle down in one location, where she attended all four years at Wisconsin Dells High School.

After graduation Barb relocated to the Florida area, where she married Ron Brackman, a member of the U.S. Navy, and welcomed four children. The Navy family relocated every 18 months to various bases over the south until they settled in Albany, Ga.

In 1975 Barbie became one of the first female police officers in the state of Georgia, serving on the Albany police department. Barb worked her way up to the rank of detective and took special pride in helping women and children while serving.