West, Barbara Allen

WISCONSIN DELLS - Barbara Allen West, age 82, of Wisconsin Dells, passed peacefully on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Our House in Portage, Wis.
The combined celebration of life memorial gathering for Barbara West and Betty Proeber will be held on Saturday, April 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at TRAPPERS TURN in Wisconsin Dells.
Born Barbara Allen Michael on March 13, 1939, in Lima, Ohio, Barb was the first of three children for RD and Katherine Michael. RD's job allowed the family to travel and relocate to various cities around the U.S., and for a short time they even resided in Cuba. Once Barb reached high school, the family decided to settle down in one location, where she attended all four years at Wisconsin Dells High School.
After graduation Barb relocated to the Florida area, where she married Ron Brackman, a member of the U.S. Navy, and welcomed four children. The Navy family relocated every 18 months to various bases over the south until they settled in Albany, Ga.
In 1975 Barbie became one of the first female police officers in the state of Georgia, serving on the Albany police department. Barb worked her way up to the rank of detective and took special pride in helping women and children while serving.
Eventually she made her way back to Wisconsin, where she married Bob West. They resided in Michigan for a time, but Barb returned to Wisconsin, where she built a home with an art studio to pursue her artistic endeavors. Barb became a distinguished doll maker and painter and became part of the Dollmakers Guild. She would travel to New York yearly to display her work and meet up with old friends.
In her free time Barb enjoyed spending time with her family, frequenting craft fairs and art shows, and traveling with her sister, Jackie. Barbie was an independent spirit and was always true to herself. She lived life exactly how she wanted to, and we are so very grateful for all of the amazing lessons and memories we shared.
Barb will be greatly missed by sons, Royal (Lori) Brackman and Ronnie (Stacey) Brackman; daughter, Teaata (Fred) Peasall; sister, Jackie Michael; grandchildren, Buck Brackman, Ashley Brackman, Christopher Peasall, Melissa Peasall, and Adam Peasall; great-grandchildren, Shelby Adee and Jasmin Ramstack; sister-in-law, Terri Lynn Michael; nephew, Rocky Michael; and niece, Katie (Donnie) Pfaff. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ronald Brackman and Bob West; son, Cory Brackman; brother, Terry Michael; and special friend, John Houghton.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
