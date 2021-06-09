 Skip to main content
West, Tracy F. (Allen)
West, Tracy F. (Allen)

MADISON - Tracy (Allen) West passed away on May 24, 2021, after a tough battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Steve; daughters, Jennifer (Kfir) and Sara; and grandson, Jacob. Tracy was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed the outdoors in her younger days. Her biggest adventure was running The Way Station Saloon and Eatery with her husband, Steve. Tracy will be missed by her loved ones dearly. A celebration of life event will be hosted on Aug. 21 at THE WAY STATION.

Tags

