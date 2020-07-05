Westerveld, Catherine "Cathy" Martha

Cathy was born June 13, 1938, in Fond du Lac, Wis., the daughter of Frank and Marcella (Schmitz) Duchow. She graduated from Fond du Lac High School in 1956. Cathy worked at Parkview Care Center in Ripon as a dietary aid and then went to work as a CNA at Sheltered Village in Ripon. She enjoyed cooking, collecting recipes and Santas and especially her grandchildren. Cathy always had a smile on her face no matter how she was feeling.

Survivors include her daughter, Deb (Steve) McGilvra of Horicon, Wis., and their sons, Brian (Jennelle) McGilvra of Waupun, Wis., and Paul McGilvra of Horicon, Wis.; her son, Tom DeMotts of Fond du Lac, Wis. and his children, Tiana (Connor) Rickmeier of Fond du Lac, Wis., and Travis DeMotts of Fond du Lac, Wis.; her son, Mike (Carrie) DeMotts of Ripon, Wis., and Carrie's daughter, Katee (Chris LaMont) Henning of Princeton, Wis., and her daughter, Ava LaMont of Princeton, Wis., Carrie's son, Kurt Henning of Beaver Dam, Wis., and Kurt's son, Keanu Henning of Beaver Dam, Wis., son, Dave DeMotts of Ripon, Wis., and his daughter, Faith DeMotts of Ripon, Wis., and Faith's brothers, James and Zack Garnes of Ripon, Wis.,; Cathy's sister, Pat (Gary) Moody of Arizona and brother, Bill (Jane) Duchow of Wisconsin. Cathy is further survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Marcella Duchow.