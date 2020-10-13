Westimayer, Anton S.

Tony was born on Aug. 26, 1923, to the late Anton and Anna Repp Westimayer in Horicon, Wis. He attended Horicon High School, where he was active and excelled in basketball, football, baseball, and track. Tony was awarded an Athletic Scholarship to attend Carroll College in Waukesha, Wis. He was an active and long-time member of Saint Malachy's/Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon. Tony proudly served his Country as a Marine from 1942 – 1946. Upon his return he completed his college degree. Tony accepted a position with Monarch Range in Beaver Dam where he met the love of his life, Helen Marthaler. Tony and Helen were blessed with 69 years of marriage. He was a loving husband and father of 10 children. In 1950, Tony took a position at John Deere Horicon Works, until he retired in 1982, with 32 years of service. Family was always most important to Tony, and he passed that onto his children and their families.