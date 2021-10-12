Westphal, Eileen Joyce

WAUPUN - Eileen Joyce Westphal, age 82, of Waupun, formerly of Neshkoro, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Waupun.
Eileen was born on Nov. 21, 1938, in Beloit, the daughter of Arthur and Florence (Puhl) Garbe. She was united in marriage to Howard Westphal on Sept. 7, 1957, in Beloit, Wis. Eileen worked as an accounting assistant for Beaver Dam Community Hospital and as a crossing guard in Wautoma. In her younger years, Eileen was an avid tap dancer and that love of dancing continued throughout her life. Eileen also had a passion for horses. Every year she would be glued to the TV watching the Kentucky Derby and made sure to attend the Waushara County Fair for the horse harness races. When she was not golfing at Two Oaks North Golf Course, Eileen could be found at the Senior Center in Wautoma, bowling at Dogger's, or snowmobiling throughout the state with Howie. Eileen and Howie took many trips together and with the rest of the family. Trips included Mexico, Hawaii, Europe, Alaska, California, and multiple houseboat trips down the Mississippi River with Vera, Jim, June, and her daughter's family.
Eileen is survived by her husband, Howard "Howie" Westphal of Waupun; children, Kim M. Breuer of Lake Mills, Kelly A. (Donna Osterhoff) Westphal of Rio, and Ken F. (Kim) Westphal of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Ben (Natalie) Breuer, Natalie (special friend, Kraig Meredith) Breuer, Jessica (Mike) Richter, and Joshua Westphal; great-granddaughters, Maleah Threets and Lauren Richter; nieces, Dawn (Greg) Johnson and Brenda (Jerry) Schooff; nephew, Edward Garbe; stepbrothers-in-law, David (Phyliss) Westphal, Fredrick (Janet) Westphal, and Gary Westphal; stepsister-in-law, Sharon Westphal; and further survived by other relatives and friends.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Edward Garbe; infant twin brothers, Laverne and Lawrence; and other relatives.
A visitation for Eileen was held Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial took place at Highland Memory Gardens.
The family would like to thank Eileen's doctors, nurses, Prairie Ridge Assisted Living staff, and Heartland Hospice staff; your kindness and care will never be forgotten.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
