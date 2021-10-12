Westphal, Eileen Joyce

Eileen was born on Nov. 21, 1938, in Beloit, the daughter of Arthur and Florence (Puhl) Garbe. She was united in marriage to Howard Westphal on Sept. 7, 1957, in Beloit, Wis. Eileen worked as an accounting assistant for Beaver Dam Community Hospital and as a crossing guard in Wautoma. In her younger years, Eileen was an avid tap dancer and that love of dancing continued throughout her life. Eileen also had a passion for horses. Every year she would be glued to the TV watching the Kentucky Derby and made sure to attend the Waushara County Fair for the horse harness races. When she was not golfing at Two Oaks North Golf Course, Eileen could be found at the Senior Center in Wautoma, bowling at Dogger's, or snowmobiling throughout the state with Howie. Eileen and Howie took many trips together and with the rest of the family. Trips included Mexico, Hawaii, Europe, Alaska, California, and multiple houseboat trips down the Mississippi River with Vera, Jim, June, and her daughter's family.