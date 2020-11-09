Westphal, M. Marjorie

Marjorie M. Westphal, 84, a resident of The Meadows in Fall River passed away on Friday, Nov., 6, 2020 at Prairie Ridge Health Center in Columbus.

Marjorie was born the daughter of William and Mae (Fietz) Opel on July 18, 1936 in Fox Lake, WI. She was a 1954 graduate of Columbus High School. Marjorie was married to Roger Westphal on October 23, 1954 at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus. She was employed with Jack Winter and Kromer Cap both of Columbus.

Marjorie was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Columbus. She was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing quilts for the church, and doing jigsaw puzzles.

Marjorie is survived by her children: Gary (Katherine) Westphal of Pardeeville, Teresa (Ron) Fry of Grantsburg, WI, and Timothy (Diane) Westphal of Fall River; her brother Daniel Opel of Oshkosh; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Roger in 2017; and her brother Jim Opel.

A private family graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus with Pastor Sandra Schieble officiating.

Memorials may be directed to the American Lung Association, the Columbus Library, or the charity of one's choice.

