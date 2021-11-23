Westphal, Sharon L.

COLUMBUS - Sharon Lee "Sherry" Westphal, age 78, of Columbus, Wis., was received into the Lord's hands on Nov. 20, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center (Beaver Dam) surrounded by her family.

Sharon was born Nov. 6, 1943, in Summit, Wis., to Aethol Mae Weber. A short time later, her mother's parents, Clarence and Pearl Weber, decided to raise her as their own. Sharon was united in marriage to Jonathan Westphal on July 23, 1977, in Lowell, Wis. Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 44 years and their two blessed children, Lisa Maffet of Verona, Wis., and Christopher (Megan) Westphal of Madison, Wis. She is also survived by four sweet grandchildren, Hannah and Marshall Maffet, and Naomi and Elianna Westphal; her brothers, Joe (Delaney) Stockli, Mark (Pat) Stockli, and Doug (Wanda) Stockli; a former sister-in-law, Jean (Roger) Haase; sister-in-law, Sandy Westphal; lifelong friend, Susie Braatz; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother; grandparents; mother-in-law, Harriet Westphal; and brother-in-law, Robert Westphal.