Westphal, Wayne

Wayne loved life and his family. As a grandfather he supported many sporting events, horse shows, archery, cello concerts, and school activities. Assisting his grandson, Dylan, with the construction of pinewood derby cars for Boy Scouts was something he was proud of. His love for art was passed onto the grandchildren, especially the youngest granddaughter, Kensington. His greatest joy was giving rides on his tractor mower or 4-wheeler. When he would spend time teaching the grandchildren how to play checkers or do yo-yo tricks, it was like he became a kid again.

There was never a day that Wayne did not look forward to getting up and being busy. His fatherly advice, "do what makes you happy" and "have a life of hobbies," will stay with us. He lived by these mottos until his passing.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta; his daughter, Stacey Crowe; son-in-law, Dave; his daughter, Nikki Westphal; son-in-law, Leif Smith; his grandson, Dylan Westphal; and granddaughters, Ella and Kennedy Crowe and Kensington Smith.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 14 at ST. IGNATIUS CHURCH, 109 S. 6th St., Mount Horeb. Father Chahm Gahng will be officiating. Interment will follow at Middleton Junction Cemetery.

We want to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital, SSM Health and Hospice for their continual love and gentle care they provided to Wayne this past year. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

