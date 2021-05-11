Westphal, Wayne

MOUNT HOREB - Surrounded by his loving wife and family, Wayne Westphal reluctantly but peacefully passed away on May 9, 2021. He was 86 years young.
He was born on March 19, 1935, to Floyd and Julia Westphal on a farm in Middleton Township. Wayne was the youngest of two sons. His older brother, Ken Westphal, passed away in 2009. In his younger days, he and his family lived between Middleton, Madison and Mount Horeb, mostly as part of the farming community.
In 1964, Wayne met his future wife, Roberta "Bobbi" Mayer, at The Villa bar on South Park Street. She had seen him zipping by her office building many days, in a flashy Corvette with his blond hair and tanned skin. They were married Sept. 16, 1966, at Blessed Sacrament Church. They were an active and vibrant couple who enjoyed water skiing, downhill skiing, hunting, camping, neighborhood softball league, gardening, playing euchre, fishing and taking road trips out west with their children. Wayne enjoyed cars, motorcycles, sailboats and canoes and was a passionate deer hunter with the bow.
When Stacey and Nikki were young, Wayne was a busy father who built a swing set, crafted snow forts, and designed animal cages for pets that were brought home. His workbench was a hub of activity. He taught techniques to catch pop-up balls for softball games, frequented the A&W drive-in in Verona, and in later years, how to drive and maintain a car.
Wayne loved life and his family. As a grandfather he supported many sporting events, horse shows, archery, cello concerts, and school activities. Assisting his grandson, Dylan, with the construction of pinewood derby cars for Boy Scouts was something he was proud of. His love for art was passed onto the grandchildren, especially the youngest granddaughter, Kensington. His greatest joy was giving rides on his tractor mower or 4-wheeler. When he would spend time teaching the grandchildren how to play checkers or do yo-yo tricks, it was like he became a kid again.
There was never a day that Wayne did not look forward to getting up and being busy. His fatherly advice, "do what makes you happy" and "have a life of hobbies," will stay with us. He lived by these mottos until his passing.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta; his daughter, Stacey Crowe; son-in-law, Dave; his daughter, Nikki Westphal; son-in-law, Leif Smith; his grandson, Dylan Westphal; and granddaughters, Ella and Kennedy Crowe and Kensington Smith.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 14 at ST. IGNATIUS CHURCH, 109 S. 6th St., Mount Horeb. Father Chahm Gahng will be officiating. Interment will follow at Middleton Junction Cemetery.
We want to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital, SSM Health and Hospice for their continual love and gentle care they provided to Wayne this past year. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
(608) 238-3434
