Westra, Dewey Gordon

Dewey was the son of William and Susie (Schregardus) Westra. He is survived by his loving wife, Lois, (DeGroot); and his three sons, Steve (Kathy Bille), Paul (Sharon Visscher) and Jonathan (Karen Lagerwey); as well as a step-daughter, Mary Buwalda Soodsma (Scott). Dewey loved his family and immensely enjoyed spending time with his 11 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. Dewey was preceded in death by his parents and by his son, David.

Dewey was very active in his church, his community and his business. He served faithfully for many years as an elder and a deacon, taught Sunday School and led Cadets. He served on the boards of Waupun Christian School, Central Wisconsin Christian School (including serving on the committee to form the school), and Wayland Academy. He also served on the Foundation Board for Christian Schools International. He formed Westra Construction in the late 1940s with his father. Additionally he was a charter member of the Wisconsin branch of Associated Builders and Contractors, served two terms as the president of the association, and served on their national board as well. He was a recipient of the Wes Meilahn Award through ABC. He was also a People to People Ambassador to China representing the construction industry.