Wetzel, David L.

BARABOO - David L. Wetzel, 85, of Baraboo, passed away on Nov. 10, 2021. Dave was born in Gresham, Wis., on Aug. 2, 1936, son of the late Edwin and Olga (Kroll) Wetzel. Dave graduated from Gresham High School and in January of 1956 enlisted in the U.S. Navy. On May 7, 1959, Dave was united in marriage to Donna Schabow in Washington, D.C. After his honorable discharge in January of 1962, Dave and Donna moved back to the Gresham area where he ran the family farm. Dave then attended college at UW-Platteville and earned a degree in agricultural business in 1971. Dave and Donna settled in Lancaster, Wis., where they raised their family, and Dave worked for Farm Credit Services. While in Lancaster, Dave also served as a city council member, as a volunteer EMT and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. After retiring he and Donna returned to Gresham where they were members of St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. In 2017, they moved to Baraboo to be closer to their daughters as Dave's Parkinson's disease progressed. Dave enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing, playing golf, watching sports on TV and playing cards.