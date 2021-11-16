Wetzel, David L.

BARABOO - David L. Wetzel, 85, of Baraboo, passed away on Nov. 10, 2021. Dave was born in Gresham, Wis., on Aug. 2, 1936, son of the late Edwin and Olga (Kroll) Wetzel. Dave graduated from Gresham High School and in January of 1956 enlisted in the U.S. Navy. On May 7, 1959, Dave was united in marriage to Donna Schabow in Washington, D.C. After his honorable discharge in January of 1962, Dave and Donna moved back to the Gresham area where he ran the family farm. Dave then attended college at UW-Platteville and earned a degree in agricultural business in 1971. Dave and Donna settled in Lancaster, Wis., where they raised their family, and Dave worked for Farm Credit Services. While in Lancaster, Dave also served as a city council member, as a volunteer EMT and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. After retiring he and Donna returned to Gresham where they were members of St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. In 2017, they moved to Baraboo to be closer to their daughters as Dave's Parkinson's disease progressed. Dave enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing, playing golf, watching sports on TV and playing cards.
Dave is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna; three daughters, Nona (Tim) Burr, Lori Wetzel, and Jody Bruni; grandchildren, David Burr, Gerrit Bruni, Joe Bruni, and Katie Bruni; two sisters, Judy Wetzel and Claire Hirsch; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Joan Stake; and his grandson, Nathan Burr.
A memorial Mass for Dave will be held at ST. FRANCIS SOLANUS CATHOLIC CHURCH in Gresham at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials can be made to St. Francis Church or Agrace Foundation. Military honors will be conducted at the church following the services.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place and Agrace Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Dave over the last several years.
