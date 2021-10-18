Weyh Sr., Roger G.

BARABOO—Roger G. Weyh, Sr., age 82, of Baraboo, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at home with his wife by his side. Roger, son of Gordon and Francis (Adimick) Weyh was born June 2, 1939 in Portage. Roger attended the Portage School District. He built medical equipment for Datex-Ohmeda during his working career. On Oct. 15, 1961 he was inducted into the United States Army and proudly served until his honorable discharge on Aug. 10, 1962; he then remained in the Army National Guard Reserves until June 3, 1964.

On Dec. 24, 1988 he was united in marriage to Vicky Hughes in Las Vegas. He enjoyed attending the Wesleyan Church in Baraboo.

Roger enjoyed collecting model cars and belt buckles.

He is survived by his loving wife, Vicky; children, Roger (Vicki) Weyh, Jr., Mike (Sue) Weyh; stepchildren, Gina Tracy, John Brilliott and Amy (Scott) Edwards, all of Baraboo. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; siblings, Eugene (Shirley) Weyh, Don (Carol) Weyh, Dave (Lila) Weyh, Barb Cich, Tom Weyh, Bonnie (Roger) Zirzow; extended family, Matt Weyh and Jennifer Sabally as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Bryan Weyh.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at REDLIN-ERTZ FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jonathan Tipton officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.