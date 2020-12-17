Wheeler, Alta Rae

Alta was born on Aug. 29, 1945, in Portage, the daughter of Joseph and Thelma (Hagensen) Sullivan. She married Philip Wheeler on Nov. 27, 1965, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Portage. She was a homemaker and farmed with her husband on the Wheeler Farm. Alta enjoyed baking cakes, card making, Bingo, and was always ready for a game of cards. Family was very important to Alta, and she enjoyed all family get-togethers, where she was often the life of the party with her contagious laughter and welcoming smile. She was kind and welcoming to every person she encountered and never met a stranger. She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church where she belonged to the St. Thomas Christian Women's Group.