Whelan, Chelsea Lee

BARABOO—Chelsea Lee Whelan, age 31, died peacefully with her family by her side on Friday morning, Dec. 10, 2021, in Baraboo, Wis.

Chelsea was born Jan. 27, 1990 at St. Claire Hospital to Glenn and Lynda Whelan. She graduated from Baraboo High School in 2008 and shortly after found her calling as a mother and a caregiver to others.

Chelsea was a devoted mother to her daughter, Akeelah Grace, and spent all of her time on Earth ensuring that she knew she was loved. Chelsea understood she was living on borrowed time and spent every day displaying a gracefulness to us all that only a few could be lucky to achieve in life. She had a witty sense of humor and enjoyed joking with her friends and family endlessly.