Whereatt, David Frederick

GEORGETOWN, Texas - David Frederick Whereatt, 79, of Georgetown, Texas, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, just five days short of his 80th birthday at Baylor, Scott, White Hospital in Temple, Texas.

Dave was born Aug. 19, 1940, in Mauston, Wis., to Gordon and Frances Whereatt of Camp Douglas, Wis. He attended Orange Mills School in Camp Douglas and graduated from Wild Rose High School in 1958.

Dave was in the U.S. Army from 1960-1969 and served in the Vietnam War. After he returned home, he began a career with Phillips/Magnavox. He had the opportunity to work on the Apollo 11 mission. He moved Havelock, N.C., to work at Cherry Point MCAS base. During that time, he met Phyllis Whitehead Whereatt and they were married Feb. 24, 1973. His job took them to many locations, with the last in Germany.

When they returned to the states, Dave and Phyllis settled in Bear Grass, N.C., to raise cattle and sheep. Then they returned to Morehead City, N.C., before Phyllis's death

Dave decided on a new career path driving a 18th wheeler for Schneider. While driving cross country he reconnected with a high school friend, Erin Davies, whom he married and settled with in Georgetown, Texas.