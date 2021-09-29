White Eagle, Sasha Lynn

WISCONSIN DELLS - Sasha Lynn White Eagle, age 25, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., walked on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

A funeral service was held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at her residence of S1053 Winneshiek St., Wisconsin Dells, with Henry White Thunder officiating. Burial was at Waksikma Decorah Cemetery.

Sasha was born Jan. 13, 1996, in Mauston, Wis., the daughter of Vern White Eagle and Michelle Decorah.

Sasha is survived by her mother, Michelle Decorah (Kelly Logan); her father, Vern White Eagle; grandmothers, Lona Decorah and Dale White Eagle; sisters, Mabel, Samantha, Sidney, Iliana and Lexene White Eagle; brothers, Marion, Lucas and Mason White Eagle; as well as many aunts, uncle, cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Joseph Decorah and Orville Greendeer; and her unborn child.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884