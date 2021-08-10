WAUPUN - Karen White, 80, of Waupun, passed away peacefully Aug. 9, 2021, surrounded by family.

Karen was born April 20, 1941, the daughter of Cecil and Margaret (Dawson) White. Karen attended Bradford High School in Kenosha. After high school she worked at Silica for over 30 years. Karen was a jack of all trades. She loved traveling and researching her family tree, as well as going to casinos.

Karen is survived by five children, Andy (Gigi) Winniewicz, Pam Morris, Rhonda (Chris) Blotzer, Dean Winniewicz, and Gene (Jennifer) Winniewicz; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation for Karen White will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the family.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.