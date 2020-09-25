Whiting, David D.

David was born Dec. 19, 1943, the son of Ralph and Janet Hyslop Whiting. David attended Waupun schools and graduated from Waupun High School in 1962. Following graduation he attended the Agricultural School at the University of Wisconsin. He enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corp where he served one year of duty in Vietnam. On June 7, 1975 he married Marilyn Henken in Waupun. Following their marriage they resided in the Waupun area all their married lives. Dave's employment revolved around working for the Waupun School District in maintenance. Dave was a handy man who enjoyed helping others with their projects. He was a member of Union-Congregational Church in Waupun where he served as lead usher and deacon.