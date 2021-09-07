Whitney, Edith M.

Edith was raised and spent most of her life in Ogle County, Ill. She attended school in the Oregon area and graduated from Blackburn College in 1941 and was on a girls basketball scholarship (long before Title IX!). Following graduation, she married Richard H. Whitney in 1941 and began farming with her husband near the Lighthouse Church, as well as beginning her career as a teacher. She taught in a country school filled with 24 students in grades one through eight for three years. She and Richard then moved to Dixon, Ill., to continue farming and later to Paynes Point where they operated the Paynes Point Feed Store. In 1966 they built a new home on Chana Road. At this time Edith returned to teaching at the Chana and Oregon Elementary Schools, retiring in 1988.