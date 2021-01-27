Whooley, Shirley L.

Shirley came back to live at "home" at Thanksgiving and was so happy to be home. She said she couldn't remember the last time she had seen a squirrel play outside. Shirley was the daughter of Kasper "Bud" and Dorothy Burts Smith. She was a graduate of Fond du Lac Goodrich High School in 1947. In 1947 she married Gordon Smith in Fond du Lac and had two sons. On July 2, 1955, she married James Whooley in Waupun, and together they had a son and two daughters. The couple resided on a farm with their children north of Waupun all of their married life. Shirley's early life centered on her family, and in later years she enjoyed her grandchildren, gardening, walking, reading, and being a tutor and volunteer, as well as being a member of the Waupun Hospital Auxiliary.