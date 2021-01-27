Whooley, Shirley L.

WAUPUN - Shirley L. Whooley, age 91, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home (the home Shirley and Jim built together and lived in until Jim passed in 1999).
Shirley came back to live at "home" at Thanksgiving and was so happy to be home. She said she couldn't remember the last time she had seen a squirrel play outside. Shirley was the daughter of Kasper "Bud" and Dorothy Burts Smith. She was a graduate of Fond du Lac Goodrich High School in 1947. In 1947 she married Gordon Smith in Fond du Lac and had two sons. On July 2, 1955, she married James Whooley in Waupun, and together they had a son and two daughters. The couple resided on a farm with their children north of Waupun all of their married life. Shirley's early life centered on her family, and in later years she enjoyed her grandchildren, gardening, walking, reading, and being a tutor and volunteer, as well as being a member of the Waupun Hospital Auxiliary.
She is survived by three sons, Mark (Dianne) Smith of San Antonio, Texas, Richard Smith of Oxnard, Calif., and Michael Whooley; and two daughters, Kathryn (James) Howard and Margaret (John Hokenson) Whooley; and 14 grandchildren, Gary Smith, Amy Smith, Richard Smith Jr., Daniel Smith, Devon Whooley, Kiah Howard, Marcus Howard, Erin Howard, Ellen Bille, Joseph Bille, Betsy Bille, Hannah Hokenson, Holly Hokenson, and Klara Hokenson; plus several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; a brother, Phil; and a daughter-in-law, Julie.
No services will be held.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
