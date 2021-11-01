Wianecki, Darrin James

PORTAGE– Darrin James Wianecki, age 58, of Lewiston Township, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at his home.

Darrin was born on Jan. 30, 1963, in Portage, Wis., the son of Vincent and Beverly (Gibson) Wianecki. He graduated from Portage High School in 1981. Darrin drove truck for Buesing and other trucking companies. He served his country with the U.S. Army for eight years. Darrin enjoyed fishing, boat trips, gardening, cooking and canning.

He is survived by his parents, Vince and Bev Wianecki; his fiancé, Brenda Goodenow; his daughter, Jennifer Jackson; his brothers, Brian (Katie) Wianecki, Milwaukee, Rory (Patty) Wianecki, Reeseville, Cary (Kristine) Wianecki, DeForest; his sister, Cheryl Wianecki, Milwaukee; his grandchildren, Damian (Rebecca) Wojak, Cody Goodenow and Athena Goodenow; Brenda’s daughter, Sarah Goodenow, Portage; his loving nieces, nephews, other near relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). Military honors will follow by Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.