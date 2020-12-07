Wichinski, Liane L.

BEAVER DAM—Liane L. Wichinski, 87, longtime resident of Beaver Dam passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.
Liane was born on November 30, 1933 the daughter of Harry and Viola (Plumley) Jensen. She was married to Jerome Wichinski.
Liane will be deeply missed by her children: Terry Jenkins, Bendi Egan, Kim Kintopp, Merri Jancic and Karen Walters; also many grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jerome, her daughter Robin “Bunny” Walker and her son Ronald Jenkins.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
