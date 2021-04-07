Wick, Judith Rupnow

ERHARD, Minn. - Judith Rupnow Wick, 62, of Erhard, Minn., died on Monday, April 5, 2021, at her home.
Judith was born on Aug. 4, 1958, to Harold E. and Ruth R. (Karcher) Rupnow in Beaver Dam, Wis.
She attended grade school at St. Stephen's Lutheran School and graduated from Beaver Dam High School. She furthered her education at Metropolitan State College of Denver and in 1992 earned a Bachelor of Science degree in human services. In 1995 she completed her master's degree in social work at Colorado State University. Judith worked as an ARMHS worker at Nystrom and Associates in Brainerd and Canine Acres in Fergus Falls. She was employed as an addiction counselor at the Regional Treatment Center in Fergus Falls, CARE Unit in Fergus Falls, Red River Group Home in Barnesville, and Lake Region Halfway House in Fergus Falls, and as a counselor at the Pelican Rapids High School in Pelican Rapids.
On June 18, 1994, Judith married James Robert Wick in College Station, Texas.
She was a member of the Fargo Moorhead Kennel Club. Judith enjoyed photography, water skiing and boating, and dog agility competitions all over the United States.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Herman and Lydia Rupnow, Henry and Selma Karcher; parents, Harold E. and Ruth R. Rupnow; and brother, James H. Rupnow.
Judith is survived by her husband, James Robert Wick of Erhard; sister, Audrey J. Rupnow of Denver, Colo.; and niece, Lydia Rupnow (Charlie Besecker), and grandniece, Isla James Besecker, of Park City, Utah.
Following Judy's wishes, memorials are preferred to Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation in her name.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)