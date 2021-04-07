Wick, Judith Rupnow

She attended grade school at St. Stephen's Lutheran School and graduated from Beaver Dam High School. She furthered her education at Metropolitan State College of Denver and in 1992 earned a Bachelor of Science degree in human services. In 1995 she completed her master's degree in social work at Colorado State University. Judith worked as an ARMHS worker at Nystrom and Associates in Brainerd and Canine Acres in Fergus Falls. She was employed as an addiction counselor at the Regional Treatment Center in Fergus Falls, CARE Unit in Fergus Falls, Red River Group Home in Barnesville, and Lake Region Halfway House in Fergus Falls, and as a counselor at the Pelican Rapids High School in Pelican Rapids.