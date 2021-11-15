Wielgus, Karen Kay

Karen Kay Wielgus (nee Kassner), 78, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully at her home in Hartford Wis. on Nov. 11, 2021. She was born on Aug. 24, 1943, in Sturgeon Bay, Wis. Karen married her childhood sweetheart, Jerry Wielgus, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Portage on Nov. 4, 1961, recently celebrating 60 loving years together. She was a graduate of Madison East High School, attended Milwaukee Tech and was hired and enjoyed a long and successful career at JC Penney.
Karen enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards, dart ball, trips to the casino, family reunions, holiday gatherings, and the many family events.
She was a proud patriot and avid supporter of the men and women who served in the Armed Forces, especially her five grandchildren.
Karen is survived by her spouse, Jerry; her children, Tim (Linda) Wielgus, Deb Chapman, Pam (Chris) Burns; seven grandchildren, Torie(Cole), Stephanie(Mike), Andrew, CB, Kurtis(Ashley), Michael, and Brittany(Jordan); and six great grandchildren, Kylie, Paisley, Vincent, Reagan, Haley and Olivia. She is further survived by two sisters, Donna Stewart and Kathy(Stan) Vinge, as well as many other family and friends.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Marjorie Kassner; her Grandma Stacia; and son-in-law, Kent Chapman.
A memorial service for Karen will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at EVERT-LUKO FUNERAL HOME (170 Warren Avenue) Hartland, with Father Nick Baumgardner officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit directly at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service. A reception will follow at the Hartland American Legion Post.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Ave.
Hartland, WI 53029
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Ave.
Hartland, WI 53029
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)