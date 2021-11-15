Wielgus, Karen Kay

Karen Kay Wielgus (nee Kassner), 78, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully at her home in Hartford Wis. on Nov. 11, 2021. She was born on Aug. 24, 1943, in Sturgeon Bay, Wis. Karen married her childhood sweetheart, Jerry Wielgus, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Portage on Nov. 4, 1961, recently celebrating 60 loving years together. She was a graduate of Madison East High School, attended Milwaukee Tech and was hired and enjoyed a long and successful career at JC Penney.

Karen enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards, dart ball, trips to the casino, family reunions, holiday gatherings, and the many family events.

She was a proud patriot and avid supporter of the men and women who served in the Armed Forces, especially her five grandchildren.

Karen is survived by her spouse, Jerry; her children, Tim (Linda) Wielgus, Deb Chapman, Pam (Chris) Burns; seven grandchildren, Torie(Cole), Stephanie(Mike), Andrew, CB, Kurtis(Ashley), Michael, and Brittany(Jordan); and six great grandchildren, Kylie, Paisley, Vincent, Reagan, Haley and Olivia. She is further survived by two sisters, Donna Stewart and Kathy(Stan) Vinge, as well as many other family and friends.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Marjorie Kassner; her Grandma Stacia; and son-in-law, Kent Chapman.