Wieloch, Judith Lee (Pomplun)
Wieloch, Judith Lee (Pomplun)

FLINT, Mich. - Judith Lee Pomplun, of Flint, was born in Richland Center, Wis., grew up in Portage, Wis., and graduated from Portage High School. She became a nurse and married John Wieloch of Wausau in 1961. The couple lived in Madison before moving to Flint, Mich., in 1965. Judy worked in the ER for many years at St. Joseph's Hospital, and also enjoyed teaching nurses and paramedics. She later became Director of Nursing at several nursing homes in lower Michigan.

Judy was lucky to have many wonderful friends throughout her life...in high school, nursing school, in Madison, in Flint, and friends she made through her children. She had a big heart and loved helping others, especially those less fortunate than herself. She is survived by her husband, John Wieloch; daughter, Jennifer Wieloch Goswami (Joydeep); son, Joseph Wieloch (Waldina); niece, Monica Pomplun Atterberry; her grandchildren; and sisters and brothers.

A zoom memorial is planned for May 15 at 7:30 p.m. EST. If you would like to attend, please contact goswamifamilyca@gmail.com.

